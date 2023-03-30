ASHLAND — The Primitive Quartet has been a unique act in the gospel music genre for 50 years. With its rootsy acoustic approach to gospel music, the group has stayed true to its origins in the mountains of western North Carolina while performing all over the country.
But soon, this acclaimed group will fold up the tent and load the wagon for the last time.
On Feb. 16, The Primitive Quartet’s record label, Mountain Home Music Company, released the following statement:
“Even the most storied performing career must eventually come to an end, and for The Primitive Quartet, for more than half a century, faithful practitioners of an acoustic musical ministry rooted in the traditional sounds of Appalachian mountain churches and communities; that time has finally come. As a farewell to their many fans and in addition to “Through The Years,” their remarkable digital multi-volume retrospective series for Mountain Home Music Company, the group is releasing their last set of studio recordings, “Stay Their Arms,” to digital platforms. The collection, which reveals a group as musically compelling and spiritually powerful as they were at their founding in 1973, is now available on its March 17 release. On the new collection, each song glows with the warmth of wood and wire, of mandolin, guitar, dobro, fiddle and bass, and the simple, straightforward tones of the human voice, sincere and unadorned, exemplifying the deep appeal that earned the group the devotion of countless audiences over their many years touring the nation.”
The Primitive Quartet followed up with a statement of their own:
“After 50 years of music ministry, our touring days are coming to an end. We hope our music will live on and be a blessing by way of our recorded songs....Thanks to all who have loved and supported us these many years. We love you all!”
Thankfully for gospel music fans here in the Tri-State, The Primitive Quartet’s last-ever tour includes a show this weekend at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
The Primitive Quartet, Gold City, and The Inspirations will perform at the Paramount this Saturday, April 1, at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25 and the venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The Primitive Quartet was formed in 1973 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, which is a part of the mountainous region known as Western North Carolina. The center of the county is the town of Asheville. The origins of the group can be traced to a fishing and camping trip taken one day in the nearby Great Smoky Mountains. Brothers Larry and Reagan Riddle decided to take the short getaway with Furman and Norman Wilson and the foursome ended up on Fontana Lake. Along with camping and fishing gear, the young musicians brought a mandolin and a guitar with them.
All of the four brothers were regular singers in their local churches, having learned the ancient form of harmonizing called shape note singing along the way. When the four young men tried to sing four-part harmony together for the first time ever, something magical happened around the campfire that night when their voices blended wonderfully. Not only were they amazed at the power of their vocal mix, but for those that heard them sing together afterwards, the notion was soon put forth that the quartet should form an official group, and The Primitive Quartet was born.
All of a sudden, with the advent of the year 2023, 50 years has gone by and The Primitive Quartet’s well-earned retirement time has come. First, however, their farewell tour is in full force and the Tri-State will witness one of their last performances ever on Saturday evening.
The concert bill also features The Inspirations. The group been singing their brand of southern gospel music for 56 years now with their origins happening in Bryson City, NC, which is the same home area of The Primitive Quartet. The two groups have logged a lot of miles together on the road, so it’s fitting that they are joined together on this farewell tour.
The show’s lineup is rounded out by the Gold City Quartet. Formed in Alabama in 1980, the group features Daniel Riley on baritone vocals, Bruce Taliaferro on lead vocals, Chris Jenkins on tenor vocals and Chris West on bass vocals.
More information can be found at www.mountainhomemusiccompany.com/album/through-the-years-vol-6/, www.theinspirationsquartet.com, and at goldcityministries.com.