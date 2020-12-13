Essential reporting in volatile times.

NEW YORK — High school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2021.

“Teens across the country are making an impact because they’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s — they are caring for loved ones, volunteering, working at care settings, raising awareness and conducting research,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO, in a news release. “These college scholarships will help tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease with their college education.”

AFA’s scholarship essay contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has affected their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

Essays can be submitted by visiting www.alzfdn.org/scholarship. Students already attending college are not eligible to participate.

Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $400.

