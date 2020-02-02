HUNTINGTON — The Patricia “Patty” Green Graduate Strings Scholarship has been created in honor of Green, a past violin faculty member at Marshall University and beloved teacher to generations of Huntington residents.
The scholarship was established anonymously, and supports a graduate student who is a string major in the School of Music and in good academic standing. First preference goes to a violinist, and second preference goes to another bowed string (cello, viola) player. The award is renewable as long as the recipient maintains good academic standing.
Green graduated from Huntington East High School in 1947 before receiving a degree in music education from Marshall University in 1951. She left her home state to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree at Ohio University, and for her first two years of teaching, she taught at St. Mary’s High School, in Pleasants County, West Virginia. She returned to Huntington to teach at Marshall’s Laboratory School for 17 years, where she taught and also trained student teachers. During this time, she became an assistant professor. After the lab school closed in 1970, she moved to the music department at Marshall as an associate professor, where she continued to teach music education and offer violin lessons.
A 2016 recipient of The Herald-Dispatch Citizen Award for the Arts, Green was honored for her dedication to musical arts education and her lasting impact on generations of musicians. With the creation of this scholarship, her hope is that the next generation can continue to keep music alive in Huntington.
To contribute, visit www.marshall.edu/donate and include the scholarship name in the notes section, or mail a check to 519 John Marshall Dr. Huntington, WV 25703 and include the scholarship name in the memo line. To learn more about this scholarship, contact the College of Arts and Media at 304-696-6433.