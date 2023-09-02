The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s School of Nursing is seeking two registered nurses from Wayne County to complete the online Foundations of Faith Community Nursing course this fall to help build nurse-led programs in area faith communities.

Scholarship funding is available to cover the cost of the national course, which focuses on” the intentional care of the spirit as part of the process of promoting holistic health and preventing or minimizing illness in a faith community,” according to a news release.

