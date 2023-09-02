MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s School of Nursing is seeking two registered nurses from Wayne County to complete the online Foundations of Faith Community Nursing course this fall to help build nurse-led programs in area faith communities.
Scholarship funding is available to cover the cost of the national course, which focuses on” the intentional care of the spirit as part of the process of promoting holistic health and preventing or minimizing illness in a faith community,” according to a news release.
Upon completion, 40 hours of nursing continuing professional development will be awarded, along with a national certificate of training. Supplies will be provided for the trained nurses to start a local nurse-led program within their faith communities. The nurses will also be provided a stipend for their work in building the program.
“Nurse-led access to care within our rural West Virginia communities is an important part of the efforts to improve health-related outcomes,” Angel Smothers, director of the Faith Community Nursing program, said in the release.
This effort to improve access to nurse-led care is being supported by the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. Their gift was awarded via the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.
