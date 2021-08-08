HUNTINGTON — Three high school graduates have been awarded the Jonathan A. Ferguson and Dr. Cheryl L. Cook Scholarship, which was established by Cook in honor of her husband, Jon Ferguson, who died after an eight-month battle with acute lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma.
The inaugural recipients of the scholarship were recognized during a June 24 ceremony. Laykin Hayes, Symmes Valley High School; Luke Colegrove, Fairland High School; and Thomas Ruffell, home-schooled student, were presented certificates by Cook and Paul T. Finch, M.D., pediatric oncologist.
The Jonathan Ferguson Scholarship is a $1,000 annual scholarship that offers educational support to past or present patients of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Pediatric Oncology Program. This scholarship is for high school seniors who were treated for cancer and have demonstrated their ability to succeed academically despite a challenging medical diagnosis.
Cook has worked in the Tri-State as a pediatric physician since 1988, including 32 years with Tri-State Pediatrics, specializing in the care of infants, children, teenagers and children with special needs. Ferguson was responsible for merging the Our Lady of Bellefonte Credit Union with Member’s Choice Credit Union in Ashland, which created a partnership that benefited the hospital staff and families in the Tri-State. He also taught junior achievement at Raceland-Worthington High School, where he received the National Junior Achievement Award for Outstanding Teacher.
At the awards ceremony, Cook said her wish was for Ferguson’s work in the community to continue.
“The recipients of these scholarships are like expanding ripples in the water carrying on his legacy,” she said.
“We are forever grateful for Dr. Cheryl Cook and her heart to help others,” said Kristi Arrowood, CHH director of development. “Dr. Cook has seen firsthand what families who have faced childhood cancer struggle with, and she understands how overwhelming the journey can be. She saw the need and chose to support young cancer survivors’ pursuit of higher education to build a community of support for those affected by cancer.”
