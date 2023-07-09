Five pediatric cancer patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital were presented scholarships through the 2023 Jonathan A. Ferguson and Dr. Cheryl L. Cook Scholarship awards program during a special ceremony June 28 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Shown from left are Madelynn Perego, 2023 scholarship recipient; Laykin Hayes, 2023 scholarship recipient; Evan Rakes, 2023 scholarship recipient; Dr. Paul Finch, pediatric oncologist and hematologist; Dr. Cheryl Cook, retired pediatrics doctor and scholarship donor; Thomas Ruffell, 2023 scholarship recipient; Isabella Masters, 2023 scholarship recipient; Doris Andrews, 2023 scholarship donor.
HUNTINGTON — Five pediatric cancer patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital have received scholarships through the 2023 Jonathan A. Ferguson and Dr. Cheryl L. Cook Scholarship awards program.
Isabella Masters, first-time recipient and Marshall University freshman from West Hamlin, West Virginia, received $1,000.
Madelynn Perego, first-time recipient and Smith Academy of Salon Professionals (SASPRO) first-year student from Huntington, received $500.
Laykin Hayes, third-year recipient and Ohio University sophomore from Proctorville, Ohio, received $500.
Evan Rakes, second-year recipient and Marshall University sophomore from Cattlettsburg, Kentucky, received $500.
Thomas Ruffell, third-year recipient and Ellucian University senior from Winfield, West Virginia, received $500.
