Winners of the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest pose with members of the local board of education after being recognized.

 Courtesy of Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON — Thirteen students from 10 schools in Cabell County were recently recognized by the school board for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest.

The following winners had their art on display at the Central Board Office during the most recent regular meeting of the Board of Education and were each given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts.

Each drawing will be on display included in a future display at the Huntington Museum of Art. There was one winner in each grade.

  • Kindergarten: Aerilyn Jones, Central City Elementary
  • First Grade: Piper Wright, Central City Elemenentary
  • Second Grade: Shayla Mays, Salt Rock Elementary
  • Third Grade: Miles Phillips, Southside Elementary
  • Fourth Grade: Kina Anderson, Meadows Elementary
  • Fifth Grade: Scout Stines, Culloden Elementary
  • Sixth Grade: Emily McGuffin, Barboursville Middle
  • Seventh Grade:
  • Karlee Salmons, Barboursville Middle
  • Eighth Grade: Brody Hammers, Barboursville Middle
  • Ninth Grade: Mercedez Garcia-Canul, Huntington High
  • 10th Grade: Sophia Wolfe, Huntington
  • High
  • 11th Grade: Bethany Early, Cabell Midland
  • 12th Grade: Lucy Skaff, Huntington
  • High

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

