HUNTINGTON — Thirteen students from 10 schools in Cabell County were recently recognized by the school board for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest.
The following winners had their art on display at the Central Board Office during the most recent regular meeting of the Board of Education and were each given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts.
Each drawing will be on display included in a future display at the Huntington Museum of Art. There was one winner in each grade.
Kindergarten: Aerilyn Jones, Central City Elementary
First Grade: Piper Wright, Central City Elemenentary
Second Grade: Shayla Mays, Salt Rock Elementary
Third Grade: Miles Phillips, Southside Elementary
Fourth Grade: Kina Anderson, Meadows Elementary
Fifth Grade: Scout Stines, Culloden Elementary
Sixth Grade: Emily McGuffin, Barboursville Middle
Seventh Grade:
Karlee Salmons, Barboursville Middle
Eighth Grade: Brody Hammers, Barboursville Middle
Ninth Grade: Mercedez Garcia-Canul, Huntington High
10th Grade: Sophia Wolfe, Huntington
High
11th Grade: Bethany Early, Cabell Midland
12th Grade: Lucy Skaff, Huntington
High
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.