Tybenn Sturm receives degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Ak. — The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored the Class of 2023 during its 101st commencement ceremony on May 6 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 12:22 am
Tybenn Sturm of Hurricane, West Virginia received a bachelor’s of sport and recreation business degree.
The university’s first commencement took place in 1923 when the sole graduate, John Sexton Shanly, received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture.
This year, UAF conferred approximately 1,029 degrees on 956 students. Some students received more than one degree.
The ceremony included graduates from summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nathaniel Larmore of Huntington has received a bachelor’s of science degree in Human Environmental Sciences from The University of Alabama.
UA , which is considered Alabama’s flagship university, awarded over 1,257 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following area students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List and/or Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
