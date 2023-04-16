The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rite Aid regional pharmacy leader Kim Richardson, Pharm. D. (center), welcomes pharmacy students James Mills (second from left) and Asam Mesleh (second from right) to the Community Practice Rural Scholars program. Also pictured are Dr. Craig Kimble (left) and Dr. Eric Blough (right).

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy and Rite Aid are collaborating to provide a Community Practice Rural Health Scholars program for third-year pharmacy students interested in rural community pharmacy practice and future employment with Rite Aid. Eligible scholars will receive up to $10,000 over the 15-week program.

“In many rural communities, a local pharmacist is the most accessible health care provider,” Craig Kimble, Pharm.D., M.B.A., director of experiential learning and associate professor at the School of Pharmacy, said in a news release. “This program will advance patient-focused clinical skills, including medication reviews and counseling, medication insurance coverage assistance and vaccine administration.”

