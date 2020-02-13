HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy and the Fairfield Neighborhood are hosting “Celebrating the Right to Vote with a Local Perspective,” a complimentary brunch and panel discussion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Stephen J. Kopp Hall in Huntington.
“We invite residents, students and others from the community to dine and reflect with us at this special Black History Month event,” said Dr. Gayle A. Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “We have excellent community leaders lined up to discuss their experiences in voting, holding public office and making a difference.”
Panelists include Brandi Jacobs-Jones, senior vice president for operations/chief of staff at Marshall University; Teresa Johnson, active resident of the Fairfield Community for the past 40 years; Tonia Kay Page, current member of Huntington City Council; and Joseph L. Williams Jr., director of Energy Services of America and chairman/CEO of Basic Supply Co. The discussion will be moderated by lifelong Fairfield resident Sandra Clements, who is working to establish the Fairfield Community Development Corp.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Eric Blough at 304-696-7394.