From left, Kent Eldridge, CEO of Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative; Doug Miller, VP of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives and The Community Foundation of OEC; Brandie Hale, Blake Rodgers’ mother; Brandon Hale, Blake Rodgers’ stepfather; Derek Brown, Post Secondary Director, Scioto County Career Tech Center; Krista Smith, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative.
LUCASVILLE, Ohio -- The Community Foundation of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives presented a $13,000 check to Scioto County Career Technical Center Tuesday, May 23, to advance the Blake Rodgers Memorial Scholarship.
On Dec. 23, 2022, Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman Blake Rodgers lost his life while restoring power during Winter Storm Elliott. In honor of Blake’s memory, the scholarship will help pay tuition fees for students attending the power line mechanic program at the Scioto County Career Technical Center in Lucasville, Ohio, where Rodgers attended. Rodgers’ mother and stepfather, Brandie and Brandon Hale, attended the presentation, along with representatives from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives and Buckeye Rural Electric.
