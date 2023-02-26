The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AdamElridge copy.jpg

Adam Eldridge

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Adam Eldridge Memorial Scholarship, created by Vicky Eldridge in memory of her son.

To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a graduate of a Scioto County, Ohio, high school, maintain a high school or college GPA of 3.0 or better and plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution. The scholarship may be renewed.

