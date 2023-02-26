PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Adam Eldridge Memorial Scholarship, created by Vicky Eldridge in memory of her son.
To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a graduate of a Scioto County, Ohio, high school, maintain a high school or college GPA of 3.0 or better and plan to attend a post-secondary educational institution. The scholarship may be renewed.
The volunteer scholarship committee of the Scioto Foundation will make annual selections of recipients for the scholarship on behalf of the SF Board of Governors.
The son of Vicky Skaggs Eldridge, Adam Eldridge was born on Dec. 6, 1977, in Portsmouth, Ohio. He died on March 31, 2021, at the age of 43. Adam Eldridge was a graduate of Glenwood High School and the Scioto County Joint Vocational School. After he graduated from high school, he worked on river barges until suffering a brain injury after being hit in the head by a piece of equipment in 1999 when he was almost 22 years old.
His mother was his caregiver for more than 20 years before he died from cancer two years ago.
“Adam was an all-round good person,” Vicky Eldridge said. “He was very intelligent and encouraged everyone to go to college so that they could get good educations and good jobs.
“Adam would do anything for anybody and wanted to do everything he could for people,” she continued. “He loved animals, too. His injury left him with short-term memory problems; he still had long-term memory. He was an avid reader, but that activity was taken away with his short-term memory difficulties.”
Vicky Eldridge said she and Adam talked about setting up the fund. He wanted to give kids the opportunity to have a better life and to help those with lower incomes improve their financial situations. They wanted the scholarship to be available to any students in the Scioto County area to attend any college if they were qualified.
Adam Eldridge thought about going to college but loved his job before he got hurt, his mother said. “He didn’t know what he wanted to do later in life, but he would have wanted to help many folks,” she added. “He cared about others. I couldn’t have asked for a better son.”
Contributions to the Adam Eldridge Memorial Scholarship Fund from family, friends, or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.
Additional information about the Adam Eldridge Memorial Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities at the Scioto Foundation may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Office — Donor Services, or SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip at 740-354-4612.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.