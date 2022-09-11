The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — The Scioto Foundation has announced a new scholarship fund created to honor the memory of legendary football coach Ed Miller. The Coach Ed Miller Scholarship Fund has been established by the Miller family as a tribute to his enduring legacy as a coach and educator.

The Coach Ed Miller Scholarship Fund will benefit both Notre Dame High School and Wheelersburg High School student athletes. To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be a graduating senior from Notre Dame or Wheelersburg High School and plan to attend an accredited college, university or technical school for post-secondary education. One student from each school district will be selected annually to receive the award. Preference will be given to applicants who participate in high school football or cheerleading. Students must complete an essay that discusses their adherence to Coach Miller’s philosophy of faith, family and football. Students who are hard workers, showcase pride in school and have a desire to achieve are encouraged to apply.

