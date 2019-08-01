Scratch's is the kind of small pub that seems like an unlikely place to grab a bite to eat, but on weekdays its serving up home cooking for lunch.
The bar is owned and operated by Donna Bentley, who is assisted by her sister Polly Sharron. From Tuesday through Friday, Bentley serves up a different special as well as a selection of sandwiches, burgers and fajitas.
"Scratch was the nickname of William Roger Burnett, who was the original owner of this bar, which opened in July of 2000," Sharron said. "He was Donna's boyfriend. He passed away in 2008, and she inherited the bar."
Scratch's has dart leagues and a shuffleboard league.
"We only serve lunch Tuesday through Friday. Monday is a prep day," Sharron said. "A couple of weeks ago we had a special of green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and a roll."
Other past specials include beef stroganoff, lasagna, pork chops, grilled cheese and more.
"We do chicken salad croissants, which are really popular. Sometimes we do pork chops. She's even done New York strips. She doesn't do that one a whole lot because they cost more," Sharron said.
The varying weekly specials usually cost $8-$10.
Other lunch items besides the weekly special include the Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger ($9), a BLT sandwich ($7) and a hot ham & cheese ($7). There are also quesadillas including Buffalo Chicken ($8), Chicken Alfredo ($8) and a Pizza Quesadilla ($8).
For customers looking for healthier lunch options, the menu also offers a selection of salads including a Summer Salad ($9) with grilled chicken, lettuce, spinach, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, candied pecans and cranberries with raspberry vinaigrette ($9).
Scratch's Bar & Grill is located at 249 25th St., in Huntington. Lunch hours are from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Bar hours are from 11 a.m. until midnight (or later) Monday through Friday and from 1 p.m. until midnight (or later) Tuesday and Saturday. Cash only payments are accepted, but there is an ATM on site. For more information, call 304-697-6075.
NAME: Scratch's Bar & Grill
TYPE OF FOOD: Bar and grill (lunch only)
ADDRESS: 249 25th St., Huntington
LUNCH HOURS: 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
BAR HOURS: 11 a.m. until midnight (or later) Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. until midnight (or later) Tuesday and Saturday.
PHONE NUMBER: 304-697-6075
PAYMENT ACCEPTED: Cash only, ATM on site