HUNTINGTON — Never doubt the dedication of a “My Brother, My Brother and Me” fan.
A Seattle, Washington, man will make the approximately 2,500-mile trip to Huntington in about a week to pick up a sign related to the popular podcast created by Huntington natives and brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy.
Wade Atkinson was the winning bidder on the eBay auction for the sign, which was anonymously donated to the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State ReStore in Huntington. Atkinson’s winning bid was $3,200. JB Miller, manager of the ReStore, said a non-winning bidder also donated $200.
Eighty cents of every dollar made by the ReStore goes to build houses in the Huntington area.
Atkinson will pick the sign up at the ReStore later this month. He will be greeted by Justin McElroy, who will provide a letter of authenticity and an autograph.
The 7-by-4-foot steel sign adorned with “My Brother, My Brother and Me” was used on set of the MBMBaM television show that aired on NBC’s now-defunct Seeso streaming platform. The show was partially filmed in Huntington.
The sign was originally placed for sale on the ReStore’s Facebook page, where Miller posts a lot of the store’s merchandise for sale. Sydney McElroy, podcaster and Justin’s wife, reached out to Miller to see if they could help sell the sign for a better price. The McElroys shared the auction on their social media channels.
“We are thrilled to raise much more than we had hoped for through this online auction, “ Miller said in a release Friday. “We truly appreciate the support and encouragement of the McElroy family. Their show has a tremendous following and being able to share this item on a worldwide platform brought so much more attention to our organization than we could’ve received through our own Facebook posts.”
With one big item sold, the ReStore is now moving to another big ticket item they hope will attract some attention and bring in a large donation: a jail cell door from the old Cabell County Jail, which is currently being demolished.
The Cabell County Commission provided the door to the ReStore. It is currently for sale for $1,000.