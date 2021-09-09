Abigail Jessup, left, and Will Meadows, of Huntington, browse through items from 2wicethamadness at the outdoor market hosted by The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Second Saturday Market returns to Heritage Station, 210 11th St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
For this event, market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Stop in Nomada Bakery for a drinks and food and The Red Caboose for locally made artisan goods.
Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station: Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, and The Chessie Room.
Vendors include:
ThreadSmith — home goods/fall decor
Vibrant Mountain Lady — jewelry and home goods
Bashful Bee Press — fine art
Patty Stewart Art — fine art
Euforia — bath and beauty products
Daniel Testa — spray art (live demonstrations)
April Meade — fine art and home goods
Mike Flora — woodworking
A kids’ craft will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
