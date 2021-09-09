The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210314_hd_market
Buy Now

Abigail Jessup, left, and Will Meadows, of Huntington, browse through items from 2wicethamadness at the outdoor market hosted by The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Second Saturday Market returns to Heritage Station, 210 11th St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.

For this event, market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Stop in Nomada Bakery for a drinks and food and The Red Caboose for locally made artisan goods.

Plan to visit the other shops at Heritage Station: Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, The Historic Hippie, and Birds of a Feather. Other tenants of Heritage Station include the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, All About You Hair and Nail Salon, Brown Dog Yoga, and The Chessie Room.

Vendors include:

  • ThreadSmith — home goods/fall decor
  • Vibrant Mountain Lady — jewelry and home goods
  • Bashful Bee Press — fine art
  • Patty Stewart Art — fine art
  • Euforia — bath and beauty products
  • Daniel Testa — spray art (live demonstrations)
  • April Meade — fine art and home goods
  • Mike Flora — woodworking

A kids’ craft will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you