HUNTINGTON — A variety of entertainment is on tap as Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose team up for the Second Saturday Market at Heritage Station in Huntington this weekend.
Market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, where guests can browse through the offerings of several vendors. Among the vendors scheduled to be set up are Heart Spun Handicrafts, offering handspun yarns; A. Morris Artworks, with mixed media art and jewelry; author Eric Douglas; Art by Brandy Jefferys; Tish’s Designs, offering dog accessories; Sage Hollow Crafts, featuring crocheted toys and home goods; fine art from Romey Williamson as well as Patty Stewart; and mixed media art from Liv Consciously Art.
This month’s market also includes the folk trio Cypress Band performing from noon to 2 p.m.
In addition to the scheduled vendors, the event will feature a children’s paint party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Community Room at the Visitors Center, where the Cabell County Public Library will host the kid-friendly activity.
“We’re excited to partner with the Cabell County Public Library to host a children’s craft,” says Red Caboose manager Raine Klover. “We have an award-winning library system, and their community outreach programs are the best.”
Shops at Heritage Station — Full Circle Gifts & Goods, The Gumbo Stop Cafe, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather and The Historic Hippie — will be open during the market. Heritage Station is also home to Brown Dog Yoga, Haute Wicke Social, All About You Hair and Nail Salon and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as breakfast and lunch options.
Heritage Station is located at 210 11th St.
For more information, visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.