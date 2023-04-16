The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

US Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will deliver the keynote address for Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Spring 2023 commencement on April 28.

HUNTINGTON — US Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been selected as the keynote speaker for Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Spring 2023 commencement, which is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington.

Capito was first elected to the US Senate in 2014, and re-elected in 2020. She is also the first female senator in West Virginia’s history. A lifelong West Virginian herself, Capito was born in Glen Dale in the northern panhandle. She holds a bachelor's of science in zoology from Duke University and a master's of education from the University of Virginia.

