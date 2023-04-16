HUNTINGTON — US Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has been selected as the keynote speaker for Mountwest Community and Technical College’s Spring 2023 commencement, which is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington.
Capito was first elected to the US Senate in 2014, and re-elected in 2020. She is also the first female senator in West Virginia’s history. A lifelong West Virginian herself, Capito was born in Glen Dale in the northern panhandle. She holds a bachelor's of science in zoology from Duke University and a master's of education from the University of Virginia.
She and her husband, Charles L. Capito Jr., live in Charleston. They have three adult children: two sons, Charles (wife Laura) and Moore, and one daughter, Shelley (husband Colin Macleod). They also have eight grandchildren: Celia, Charlie, Eliza, Rose, Arch, Macaulay, Lewis, and Thomas.
