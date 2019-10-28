The Herald-Dispatch is compiling a list of holiday-related events for our special Holiday Traditions publication that will be included with the Thanksgiving Day paper. It will include a listing of seasonal events, where to find holiday light displays and more.
The deadline for inclusion in the section is Monday, Nov. 4. The events should take place between Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day. Religious organizations, schools, civic groups and local governments are all encouraged to submit events.
If you have a special holiday event that you would like to include, please visit https://www.herald-dispatch.com/hdcalendar/ and click the green Add Event button to get started. (There are pay options to highlight your event in the online calendar, but all basic calendar listings are free.)