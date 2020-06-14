Essential reporting in volatile times.

From celebrating special days to making funny faces on a regular afternoon at home, cute kids are a recipe for winning photos.

So pick your best cute kid photos — we know it’s hard to pick just one — and send them to us at hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Cute Kids.”

Be sure to identify each person in your photos, first and last names, and let us know who to credit for the photo. You can include some information about any activity or trip featured in the photo.

Then look for your photos in future editions of The Herald-Dispatch. So keep those cameras at the ready (because you never know when a priceless kid moment will happen), and we’ll see you in the paper.

— The Herald-Dispatch

