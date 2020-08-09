From pretty posies to ravishing roses, a peck of perennials or a volume of vegetables, however your garden grows, we’d love to share the bounty — so to speak — with our readers.
Send your garden photos to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Garden Photos.” High-quality .jpg files work best.
Be sure to tell us a little about yourself, including your name and location, and give us a little information about your photo and your garden in general if you like.
Then look for your photos in our print editions and in our online photo galleries at www.herald-dispatch.com.
So pack your camera along with your potting soil and we’ll see you in the paper.