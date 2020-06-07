Essential reporting in volatile times.

David Specht, of Huntington, created this D-Day photo illustration as a remembrance of one of the pivotal battles of World War II. He says the photo was taken about 10 years ago when he visited Omaha Beach. He added the image of a WWII soldier to the background. The anniversary of D-Day is observed on June 6.

 Courtesy of David Specht

Whether it is the view from the top of Spruce Knob in West Virginia or the beaches of Myrtle Beach, folks from the Tri-State may be gearing up for summer vacations, quiet getaways or long-planned trips to knock an item off their bucket list.

The Herald-Dispatch is looking for photos from local folks for our print editions and online photo galleries.

Just send your snapshots to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the reference line Submitted Photo.

Be sure to identify the people featured in the photos, the photographer, and when and where the photos were taken.

