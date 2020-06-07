Whether it is the view from the top of Spruce Knob in West Virginia or the beaches of Myrtle Beach, folks from the Tri-State may be gearing up for summer vacations, quiet getaways or long-planned trips to knock an item off their bucket list.
The Herald-Dispatch is looking for photos from local folks for our print editions and online photo galleries.
Just send your snapshots to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the reference line Submitted Photo.
Be sure to identify the people featured in the photos, the photographer, and when and where the photos were taken.