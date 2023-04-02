The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For many, there comes a time when it seems appropriate to plan for future funeral needs.

In West Virginia, it is legal for a family to handle a funeral at home and burial on their property. But most people choose to work with a licensed funeral director to create their funeral and burial or cremation plans.

