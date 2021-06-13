Liam Gue, a home-schooled graduating senior, has won his fourth gold medal on the National Latin Exam. He is the son of Jason and Kiki Gue of Barboursville.
This year, approximately 88,000 students from 21 countries took the exam. After scanning everyone’s exams, the NLE committee determines the average on the test that year.
Students who match or slightly beat the average earn a Cum Laude certificate; those who beat it by a little more get a Magna Cum Laude certificate; those who beat it substantially earn a Silver Medal; those who excel earn a Gold Medal.
Gue has been invited to participate in NLE’s scholarship program, which awards a $2,000 scholarship to the college of his choice. He will attend Marshall University.
In addition to his four gold medals, Gue also won this year’s cash awards from Marshall University in the Maier Sight Reading Latin Award for fourth-year Latin students. He has won one of those awards in two prior years.