Jess Neal, left, community outreach coordinator of Recovery Point WV; Melody Nelson, anchor instructor, Catholic Charities West Virginia; Bill Hagy, regional director – western region, Catholic Charities West Virginia; Larry J. Copley, president, Sentry Fire Protection Inc.; Jack Klim, community based instructor, Catholic Charities West Virginia; and Chris McNeely CPA, partner, The Fyffe Jones Group AC are shown.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — To assist in its mission to train adults to enter the workforce, Catholic Charites West Virginia received nine Samsung Tablets from Sentry Fire Protection as a donation on Nov. 18.

Catholic Charities West Virginia is a statewide assistance organization that helps people in need regardless of their religious background. Last week’s donation will be used to help those in need of workforce training in the Huntington region.

“On behalf of the Western Region of Catholic Charities West Virginia, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chris McNeely of The Fyffe Jones Group AC as well as Larry Copley and Sentry Fire Protection for this much-needed and appreciated contribution,” William Hagy, western regional director of Catholic Charities West Virginia, said in a news release. “These tablets will assist numerous recovery students as they prepare for reentry into the local workforce.”

Catholic Charities West Virginia and the Catholic Charities Community Center of Huntington, at 2015 Adams Ave., are proud to be contributing members of Huntington’s outreach to those in need, he added.

“When we heard about this need, we wanted to help,” McNeely, partner with The Fyffe Jones Group AC, said in the release. “We’re thankful for our friends, Larry Copley and Sentry Fire Protection, for this contribution and all of their other charitable giving that they do in the Tri-State area during their 20-plus years in business. They’re a great example of a business who serves their customers well and gives back to the community.”

For more information about Sentry Fire Protection, visit http://www.sentryfireprotection.com/.

For more information about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit https://catholiccharitieswv.org.

