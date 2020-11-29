HUNTINGTON — Sentry Fire Protection donated nine Samsung tablets to Catholic Charities West Virginia on Nov. 18 to help the group in its mission to train adults to enter the workforce.
Catholic Charities West Virginia is a statewide assistance organization that helps people in need regardless of their religious background, according to a news release. The donation will be used to help those in need of workforce training in the Huntington region.
“On behalf of the Western Region of Catholic Charities West Virginia, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chris McNeely of The Fyffe Jones Group AC as well as Larry Copley and Sentry Fire Protection for this much needed and appreciated contribution,” William Hagy, Western Regional director of Catholic Charities West Virginia, said in the release. “These tablets will assist numerous recovery students as they prepare for re-entry into the local workforce. Catholic Charities West Virginia and the Catholic Charities Community Center of Huntington, which is located at 2015 Adams Ave., are proud to be contributing members of Huntington’s outreach to those in need.”
“When we heard about this need, we wanted to help,” Chris McNeely, partner with The Fyffe Jones Group AC, said in the release. “We’re thankful for our friends, Larry Copley and Sentry Fire Protection, for this contribution and all of their other charitable giving that they do in the Tri-State area during their 20-plus years in business. They’re a great example of a business who serves their customers well and gives back to the community.”
For more information about Sentry Fire Protection, visit http://www.sentryfireprotection.com/. For more information about Catholic Charities West Virginia, visit https://catholiccharitieswv.org.