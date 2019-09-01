RUSSELL, Ky. — The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Camera Club will host its next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Bellefonte Pavilion (2000 Ashland Drive, Russell).
This month's presenter is photographer Randall Sanger, a West Virginia-based professional landscape photographer, workshop instructor and author whose topic will be Capturing Dramatic Light. As part of his appearance, Sanger will present examples of his photographs. Sanger's work has received international attention for the photographer's signature style of capturing light and color while utilizing extreme long exposures to further enhance a scene.
The OLBH Camera Club meets monthly and is free, open to all and designed for photography buffs who wish to pick up tips, offer their own expertise and to provide constructive critique of others' work. Registration is not required.