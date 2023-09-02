CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline wants to spread the message that everyone has a role in suicide prevention.
In 2021, there were 375 deaths by suicide in West Virginia. Rozanna Bracken, program director for WV988, urges everyone in West Virginia to work together to reduce that number. She says being aware of the signs someone is considering suicide and approaching them to have an honest conversation about it is essential.
“It’s a myth that if you mention suicide, you may prompt the person to do it,” she said in a news release. “Many people have thoughts of suicide, and being able to talk about it is helpful.”
Signs that a loved one may need intervention include:
Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves
Looking for a way to kill themselves, such as searching online or buying a gun
Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
Talking about being a burden to others
Increasing their use of alcohol or drugs
Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly
Sleeping too little or too much
Withdrawing or isolating themselves
Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
Displaying extreme mood swings
Bracken further explained that while many people are overwhelmed by the thought of talking to someone about suicide, professional assistance is available.
“Our crisis counselors can give you tips on how to help your loved one or can be available to talk directly to them,” she said.
A recent survey from Pew indicated only 13% of respondents had heard of 988 and understood its purpose. Though many said they hesitated to use the service due to concerns that they would be forced to enter a hospital or arrested, Bracken says these fears are unfounded. “We can help the person over the phone or chat without further intervention in 98% of cases. You can even contact us anonymously.”
First Choice Services, a Charleston-based non- profit that operates 15 helplines focusing on addiction, mental health, and social services, answers calls, chats and texts from West Virginians seeking help from the National Suicide and Crisis Line. This past year, the center received 5,000 more calls, texts, and chats from West Virginians seeking crisis services than last year.
Anyone feeling depressed, suicidal, or needing emotional support can call or text 988 or chat online at WV988.org. For more information on how to support a friend or loved one in crisis, visit bethe1to.com.
