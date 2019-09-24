HUNTINGTON — The Color Improvisations 2 exhibit of contemporary quilts will be the topic of the September Tour at the Huntington Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event.
HMA Docent Dolores Johnson will lead a gallery walk and discussion through the Color Improvisations 2 exhibit, a special invitational exhibition of contemporary quilts curated by Nancy Crow, an Ohio artist who is one of the most celebrated and influential quilt artists of the past 40 years. Refreshments will follow.
All of the quilts Crow chose for this exhibition are large abstract compositions that were machine-pieced, primarily from hand-dyed fabrics, and also quilted by machine. Each work was made specifically for this exhibition, including a new piece by Crow and a work by former Huntington resident Denise Roberts.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.