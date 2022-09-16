The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature the novelists Valerie Nieman and Joy Callaway. The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.

Valerie Nieman’s new novel "In the Lonely Backwater," set in rural North Carolina, is being called “not only a page-turning thriller but also a complex psychological portrait of a young woman dealing with guilt, betrayal, and secrecy.”

