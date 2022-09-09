LOUISA, Ky. — Year after year, eastern Kentucky continues its legacy of cultivating artists who rise up to make their mark on the entertainment world. Route 23, which begins at the edge of Huntington and rolls south, is called the Country Music Highway for this very reason.
As you drive down Route 23, you come across signs that list the accomplished musicians who are connected to each county, from old-school artists like Loretta Lynn, Hylo Brown, Melvin Goins and Tom T. Hall to folks like Dwight Yoakum, The Judds, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Whitley, Patty Loveless and more.
Names keep being added to the list, such as those of current hit-makers and stadium-fillers Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers.
This weekend, the city of Louisa, Kentucky, is celebrating its bicentennial by hosting a two-day street festival called SeptemberFest that will feature a lineup of live music that is being billed as “The Route 23 Country Music Highway Homecoming.”
Happening Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, SeptemberFest will feature free concerts by eastern Kentucky greats Childers, Bluegrass and Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs, Kentucky Music Hall of Famer Larry Cordle, the current winner of “American Idol” Noah Thompson, and International Bluegrass Music Association award winner Don Rigsby and his Fly By Knight band.
The rest of the artists on the bill have eastern Kentucky roots and connections as well, such as Laid Back Country Picker, Luna and the Mountain Jets, the Authentic Unlimited bluegrass band, Luke Trimble, Bobby and Teddi Cyrus, Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley and Adam Chaffins.
Just two days before Childers is to perform 35 miles away from Huntington at SeptemberFest, and with less than 24 hours’ warning, he dropped a new single called “Angel Band” on Thursday on his Facebook page replete with a new concept video to go with it. On that same day, he announced the release of a new album Sept. 30 recorded with his band The Food Stamps titled “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?”
There was a period not long ago when Childers did not get such fervent national attention. In 2016, he was touting a gig in Texas at a club that held 150 patrons.
“I’m from Lawrence County and I grew up right there where there is a gas station in the curve on Route 23 and we lived in the holler behind it, but I went to high school in Paintsville,” Childers told The Herald-Dispatch at the time. “Lawrence County is just a hop and a skip from Huntington, and when I first went up there, me and my dad went to see Todd Snider at the V Club and I saw that they had open mic nights, so I started playing those open mics and getting opening gigs.”
Even then, Childers loved it when his fellow eastern Kentuckians would find success in the music business, and he was ready to work hard to join them.
“It’s good to see people from this area and the state getting out there and doing well with it,” he said six years ago. “There is Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson, and that gives a fellow hope.”
Fast forward to Thursday, when Childers’ new single and video for the song “Angel Band” got 120,000 views in just four hours on his Facebook page, with another 40,000 views added to the total on YouTube.
As for Childers and his band The Food Stamps, their new recording “Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?” consists of three albums featuring eight new songs recorded in multiple ways. The “Hallelujah versions” of the songs were recorded live, the “Jubilee versions” are expanded with more instrumentation, and the “Joyful Noise” versions will be revealed Sept. 30. Both the Hallelujah and Jubilee versions of “Angel Band” are out now.
As for this weekend’s SeptemberFest, attendees might want to grab their camp chairs and get there early.
