Here are few options to celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.
n The New Jockey Club at 938 4th Ave., Huntington, will host a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. This free event will be all about dressing up in stylish period outfits and re-creating the pre-prohibition 1920s.
n Le Bistro Huntington, 903 3rd Ave. This classy formal-themed affair will cost $100 person with a six-course gourmet meal and wine pairing as well as complimentary champagne, complimentary professional photography and complimentary VIP access to the Cellar Door’s Speakeasy Balloon Drop event. Call 304-523-2012 for more information and reservations.
n Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar at 210 11th St., Suite 2, will host a fancy dress-up New Year’s Eve Celebration that will include drinks and dancing. Tickets to this private event can be bought for $65. More information can be found at sipwineandwhiskey.com and 304-523-5533.
n Roll-A-Rama skating rink, located at 137 7th Ave., will host a late night New Year’s Eve skating party. There will be a 300-balloon drop at midnight with every balloon containing cash or prizes in them including Xbox 1, and diamond earrings and necklaces. This all-ages event costs $15 at the door.
n The Taps at Heritage, located at 210 11th St., will host a New Year’s Eve Celebration from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. This free event will feature games, contests, dancing, karaoke and live music by Alex Blankenship.
n The VFW Post 9738, located at 227 Main St. in East Huntington, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party featuring live band and champagne at midnight. Tickets are $15 and the public is welcome.
n The Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located at 800 5th Ave., is hosting the West Virginia New Year’s Eve Gospel Music Spectacular from 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. The gospel artists who will be performing include Adrienne Shari Leem, who appeared on American Idol, Exodus, Troy Richardson, Debbie Bennett, Greg Gwinn, Susan Agee Hicks and Genesis Featuring Juanita Phillips. Tickets range from $7.50 to $15. More information can be found by calling 800-965-9324.
n New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Judd Plaza, Ashland. There will be a free New Year’s Eve Party and Ball Drop event from 9 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, sponsored by the city of Ashland and Visit Ashland Kentucky. Doors open at 8:45 p.m. There will be refreshments, door prizes, entertainment and more. This is a family-friendly and alcohol-free event. Music at First Baptist Church Christian Life Center. Ball Drop at midnight at Judd Plaza.
n Red Solo Cup New Year’s Eve Bash, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 2nd Avenue SW, Charleston. Cost, $199 standard room, $239 suite or $99 per couple for party only. Includes accommodation, snacks, champagne toast, late checkout and New Year’s Day breakfast. Call 304-744-4641.
n Top Hat New Year’s Eve Dance, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington. Cost, $10 per person. Bring a snack to share.