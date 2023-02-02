CHARLESTON — One of the joys of being a fan is digging into the lore of a book, television show or movie and learning about all the background, behind-the-scenes stuff.
Few properties have as much lore for fans to pore over as “Star Trek.”
The pop culture sensation spans generations. It includes over a half-dozen television series, a dozen or so films, hundreds of books and graphic novels, as well as video games and a million toys.
It has influenced everything from art to technology.
On Feb. 8, the Clay Center will receive a visit from one of the franchise’s most enduring figures. William Shatner, better known as Captain James T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise, is coming for a showing of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”
A talk will follow the film.
The actor, author and occasional singer is bringing answers, anecdotes and stories — like what he thought when we saw Ricardo Montalban in his Khan costume in 1981.
Shatner laughed and said, “We joked about his pecs.”
In the mid-1960s, Montalban guest-starred as the menacing Khan Noonien Singh on a single episode of “Star Trek.” In between stage and film roles, the Mexican-born actor was a frequent guest on the small screen.
But by the 1980s, the 62-year-old had his own show and had settled into a starring role on “Fantasy Island.” He played the amiable and elegant Mr. Roarke, who welcomed guests with a smile before granting wishes and solving problems.
It was a very different character than the vengeful and unhinged Khan, but the biggest surprise was beneath Mr. Roarke’s tailored coat and starched shirt — Montalban was ripped.
He didn’t used to be like that, Shatner said. He’d followed his career in the 1940s and 1950s.
“I’d seen him on Broadway. He was a dancer and very talented,” Shatner said.
He said he thought Montalban looked pretty normal when he came to film his guest role on “Star Trek” in 1967.
Shatner said they got along well, but didn’t really see each other again until right before the making of “Star Trek II.”
“So, now we meet and he’s in wheelchair,” Shatner said.
In the 1950s, Montalban suffered a traumatic back injury while filming a movie. It never healed properly and as the actor aged, the injury caused him pain and limited his mobility.
“But as a result of being an athlete, he’d developed his upper body,” Shatner said.
The injury slowed Montalban some, but it didn’t stop him from working. He had a career that spanned nearly 70 years and continued to work right up until his death in 2009, at the age of 88.
Shatner’s career has been just about as long, but with more twists and turns. Along with television and film, he’s written or co-written a variety of books, released a couple of successful albums and has even “boldly gone” where only a couple hundred people have gone before.
In 2021, at the age of 90, Shatner took a seat on the Blue Origin NS-18 and became the oldest human being to ever travel into space.
Shatner said he hesitated at first, but it was an opportunity of a lifetime.
“Then I thought, I’ll just go for the thrill,” he said.
It was more than that.
The experience was very moving and prompted him to work with a couple songwriters on “So fragile, So Blue,” a song he hoped could become a rallying cry about global warming. Maybe they could make a music video, he hoped, and get celebrities to be in it — including Brad Paisley, who Shatner said is a friend.
Now nearly 93, Shatner continues to work. Last year, he was on the “Masked Singer” and recorded a concert at the Kennedy Center with a 70-piece orchestra that’s being edited into a film and an album.
He also has several other projects either in development or awaiting official release dates.
Meanwhile, he has these occasional theater and performing arts center tours to show “Wrath of Khan.”
“It’s probably the most popular and best-loved film of the series that I did,” he said.
The film has been cleaned up and polished, Shatner said. Fans can see a movie they love and when the lights go up, he comes out on stage.
“So, the audience sees this wonderful movie and then I’m on stage for an hour or more, answering questions and talking to the audience, amusing them, I hope,” he said.
It’s a pretty good time.
Past this little tour of theaters, the actor best known as a space explorer said his plans for 2023 were very down to earth.
He said, “I’m going to take a deep breath every morning and make sure I can walk well. I’m going to make sure I’m alive. That’ll be my 2023.”