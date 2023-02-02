The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

63d7e4cc922e6.image.jpg

William Shatner, best known as Capt. James Kirk on “Star Trek,” will appear in Charleston on Feb. 8 for a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” Following the film, he will hold a discussion with fans.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — One of the joys of being a fan is digging into the lore of a book, television show or movie and learning about all the background, behind-the-scenes stuff.

Few properties have as much lore for fans to pore over as “Star Trek.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you