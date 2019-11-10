ASHLAND — Shelter of Hope is hosting its annual event, A Night Without a Home, from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 22. The event will take place on the parking lot of Ashland’s First Christian Church at 1930 Winchester Ave.
As part of this year’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 16-24, Shelter of Hope’s A Night Without a Home will focus on homelessness and its impact in the FIVCO area.
Guest speakers will share experiences and information about homelessness in the community.
Holly & The Guy will provide music. The Salvation Army will provide coffee and hot chocolate.
Participants should dress warmly, bring a chair and join Shelter of Hope’s supporters in fellowship. If participants or groups would like to organize a donation drive to support the shelter, bath towels, hand towels, washcloths and kitchen towels are requested.
Founded in 1988, Shelter of Hope is a 501©(3) homeless shelter with the mission to provide temporary, emergency shelter for homeless families, individuals and veterans.
The shelter serves the FIVCO area of Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence counties. For more information, visit shelterofhope.org.