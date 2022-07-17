HUNTINGTON — Ty Stacks spent his life growing up in Boy Scouts and recently earned an Eagle Scout ranking after completing a project with the local animal shelter.
Stacks, 17, is an upcoming senior at Huntington High School and started in Cub Scouts when he was in first grade. After climbing the ranks in Cub Scouts, he went on to be in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 12 at First Presbyterian Church in sixth grade.
Over the years, Stacks said he has learned different survival skills, explored the wilderness on camping trips with the troop and helped with community projects.
From cooking and fire starting to even small construction projects, Stacks said he has learned skills that will last a lifetime. Through it all, he’s also met some great people.
“You learn skills, obviously, and a lot of them are useful survival skills. We even learned how to tell time with a broken clock, an analog clock that’s broken, using the sunlight,” he said. “But the best part? I’d say the friends. People in my age group, they become friends, and even outside of Scouts I hang out with them.”
Ty’s father, Stephen Stacks, is a local Scoutmaster, and his mother, Margaret Stacks, has watched Ty learn to work with others and develop new skills.
Margaret Stacks said while Ty may have been hesitant to go on camping trips on cold nights or work on projects in the summer heat, he has grown during his time in Boy Scouts of America.
“I think it does help (troop members) learn to work together, and it helps them organize things,” she said. “Even on little camping trips, they are responsible for things like getting items together, making meal plans and stuff like that. I think it’s good for them.”
Ty went through the seven rankings of a Boy Scout, completing requirements of a Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life Scout before recently receiving his Eagle Scout ranking.
To become an Eagle Scout, members have to complete an Eagle project, and Ty chose to work with the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter for his project.
Ty, along with other Boy Scout Troop 12 members, former members and other adults involved with the Troop 12 chapter, helped create roofs over outdoor kennels at the shelter’s Dog House for medium and large dogs.
Ty spent roughly six months writing the proposal and getting it approved through the shelter and his troop leaders, but he was happy to see it come together and to help the animals.
“It felt great to, first of all, just see something I’m working on getting done, and also seeing the dogs not have to sit out in the sun or rain anymore,” he said.
Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter, said work was being done for roughly a year to create a better space for the dogs in the Dog House to give them access to the outdoors with hinge-flapped doors so they can move freely in the indoor-outdoor kennels.
There were times when the dogs had to stay outside, Cross said, like when the shelter was being cleaned. During those times, the animals sometimes would scratch at the door to get back in if they were being rained on or out in the sun too long.
“They would sit there and just beat the daylights out of that door if they were mad and they were stuck outside and they did not want to be stuck outside,” she said. “I really don’t hear that anymore, so I think they are pleased that they have shelter from the elements, and they definitely enjoy coming in and out. You hear those dog doors flapping as they go in and out about a million times a day.”
Cross said the animal shelter has acquired a building across the street and hopes to move their cats to the new space. Cross said she also wants to create a spay and neuter clinic area and a quarantine space for sick animals in the shelter.
Cross said she would be happy to work with Boy Scouts of America members if any other members want to work on projects for the new building.
Once Ty turns 18, he will age out of Boy Scouts of America, but he is eligible to apply to be a young adult leader, or assistant Scoutmaster, if he wants.
Ty said he is uncertain if he will work toward becoming a Scoutmaster, but he is open to what the future holds. He also said he plans on continuing to help with other projects from troop members.