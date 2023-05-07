The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The deadline has been extended to June 1 for the Benedum Foundation-supported social studies teacher institute at Shepherd University. “People Powered: Civic Action, Community Engagement, and American Representative Democracy” is hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education.

Participation is open to middle and high school social studies and civics teachers, advance placement history and civics teachers, and graduate and undergraduate teacher education students in their final year of study. Teachers will attend one of two workshops, on either June 28 or June 30, and will develop a lesson or class project using the principles covered in the institute.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you