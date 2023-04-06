HUNTINGTON — Shinedown’s latest album “Planet Zero” proves that after 20 years in the music business, the band can still rock with power while producing songs with lyrics that take on the many aspects of life in this modern society.
Filled with songs written during the COVID-19 pandemic, the album opens with cuts like “No Sleep Tonight” and the title song, both of which bring the hard-rock crunch the band is known for, which will surely shake the rafters of Mountain Health Arena when the group performs here on Wednesday night.
“Planet Zero,” however, is also a project that features hit singles like “A Symptom Of Being Human” and “Daylight,” songs that unflinchingly deal with the trials and tribulations of everyday folks navigating a wild world.
The song “A Symptom Of Being Human” is about people realizing they are not the only ones who have thoughts of being a misfit, who put on a brave face as they go about their daily existence while having to deal with their issues behind the curtain.
“Daylight,” written by Shinedown’s lead singer Brent Smith, bassist Eric Bass, guitarist Zach Myers and guest songwriter Dave Bassett, is an anthem of positivity about admitting one’s own struggles while finding people in your life that are willing to lift you up and show you the proverbial light.
The “Planet Zero” album shot up to No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 chart after its release while also rising to the No. 1 position on other Billboard charts including the rock, hard rock and alternative lists. Over the years, the band has sold over 10 million albums and has garnered over 6 billion streams of their songs.
While the members of Shinedown have always been upfront about their past struggles with drug abuse and mental health in their lyrics, they are also a band that puts their money where their mouth is. On this spring run of shows, titled “The Revolutions Live Tour,” the group is giving $1 of every ticket sold directly to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.
Shinedown will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $54, and the opening acts include Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New. More information can be found at mountainhealtharena.com.
Along with Brent Smith on lead vocals, Eric Bass on bass and guitarist Zach Myers, Shinedown also features Barry Kerch on the drums.
In this exclusive interview with The Herald-Dispatch, front man Smith talks about how important it is for Shinedown’s sound to stay diverse and open and how imperative it is for the band’s music to delve into the human condition while hopefully lifting up all who listen.
“One of the elements about Shinedown is that, first of all, I am the main lyricist in the band and I’ve been talking about mental health issues for the better part of 20 years,” said Smith. “Another reality about us is that I don’t subscribe to a genre. I don’t believe rock and roll is just a genre, but instead it is a way of life for a lot of people. If you go back a couple of years to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremonies when (rap group) NWA was inducted, a lot of people were like, ‘Is this rock and roll?’ But, when Ice Cube got up there and accepted the award he said, ‘Rock and roll is a spirit, something that should be embraced on all corners of the earth.’ The reality of it is; my band is not to be put in a box. We are inspired by so many different kinds of music, from soul and R&B to country to rap, from urban to folk. For instance, I have a 15-year-old son and none of his friends nor him care about a born-on date with music. They don’t care when a song came out or who it’s by, necessarily, they just care if they dig it and like it.”
When the pandemic hit, Smith was in California working on a side project with guitarist Myers. Not only did Smith and Myers write and release the song “Not Mad Enough” — which focused on the murder of George Floyd — during that period, but Shinedown as a band also raised $500 million for the humanitarian aid group called Direct Relief, which is a nongovernmental, nonsectarian and apolitical organization with a four-star rating with Charity Navigator that has become one of the five biggest and most efficient charities in the U.S.
Shinedown also performed many outdoor parking lot shows during the covid crisis, letting their music be a positive medicine for the spirit of who those that attended.
“We wrote some of the most profound music for this album, in my opinion, of the 20 years that we have been doing this professionally as a band,” said Smith. “‘Planet Zero’ is our 7th studio album and we just released our 31st single, and the way we view it is we never write the same record over and over again or write the same song twice. We were inspired by everything that was going on during the pandemic. ‘Planet Zero’ is a very ferocious record, but it is also a very triumphant record.”
One of the first songs to be written on the album was “A Symptom Of Being Human.”
“I was thinking about our road crew when I wrote it,” said Smith. “I was thinking about all of the men and women that are our family that were basically told, ‘You don’t have a job right now because you can’t work, because you can’t be at mass gatherings.’ All of these people behind the scenes in the industry were shuttered. So, the whole principle behind the song was that I knew the anxiety that people were going through.”
Smith and the members of Shinedown did what artists should do during a memorable or traumatic period in history, and that is to document those times while looking for insight and hope.
“The way I looked at it, this wasn’t the first virus in human history and it’s not going to be the last, and we are going to come out of this,” said Smith. “I was the one who was saying, ‘You are right, the world is not going to be back to what it was before, it’s going to be better, because it has to be. We have to learn from this.’ And, obviously, three years later, a lot has come out.
“As for the song, it’s about the human spirit and it’s about the fact that we are all a work in progress,” continues Smith. “‘A Symptom Of Being Human’ was meant to be more of a calming factor, as in, ‘Take a breath, I know this is a lot to deal with, but there are always going to be obstacles that you are going to face in this life.’ So, realizing how fast everything happens in this world right now, there are going to be times when you have to take a minute, take a breath, and remember that you are human. There are going to be ups and downs no matter what, but you’re going to make it, and you’re going to get through it. But, you have to settle down and remember that you are stronger than you think you are. We are all a work in progress, but we are also all in it together.”
More information can be found at shinedown.com.