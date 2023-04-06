The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Shinedown’s latest album “Planet Zero” proves that after 20 years in the music business, the band can still rock with power while producing songs with lyrics that take on the many aspects of life in this modern society.

Filled with songs written during the COVID-19 pandemic, the album opens with cuts like “No Sleep Tonight” and the title song, both of which bring the hard-rock crunch the band is known for, which will surely shake the rafters of Mountain Health Arena when the group performs here on Wednesday night.

