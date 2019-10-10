HUNTINGTON — Bella Consignment in Huntington will host its annual Shoes for Shoes fundraiser Oct. 17-26 benefiting the Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission. All proceeds will be used to purchase shoes for children in Dunlow, West Virginia, where roughly 80% of children live at or below the poverty line, according to the organization.
“Their back-to-school voucher provides for one pair of shoes,” said Addie Liken of the Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission. “By January they have either outgrown these shoes or the shoes are worn out. There are no funds to replace these shoes.”
Each year, Bella Consignment’s Shoes for Shoes donates all proceeds to the Cabwaylingo Appalachian Mission, which uses the money to take children shopping for new shoes and socks.
“This is such an important fundraiser for our children,” Liken said. “Bella Consignment works year-round for this fundraiser.”
The offering for this year’s Shoes for Shoes includes women’s casual to dress boots, shoes and sandals, from sizes 4 1/2 to 12, from brands like Coach, Merrell, Clarks, Nicole Miller, Steve Madden, Ralph Lauren, Brighton, Bjorn, Lucky and Crocs. Prices range from $5 to $20 per pair.
Bella Consignment is located at 1104 20th St. in Huntington. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Donations for Shoes for Shoes are accepted all year.