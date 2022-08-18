HUNTINGTON — Shovels and Rope are a musical duo that takes advantage of their talents to expand their sound by playing multiple instruments at once.
Hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst has gone against the grain of uber-mellow duo bands by keeping their love of rock music intact and relying on their songwriting skills.
Shovels and Rope came on many music fans’ radars with its 2012 album “O’ Be Joyful,” which has been re-released on vinyl. In the following year, the band won two Americana Music Association Awards for Emerging Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for the cut called “Birmingham.” From there, additional albums and live shows helped Shovels and Rope build up a loyal fan base.
Now, after dropping its new album “Manticore,” Shovels and Rope come to the Tri-State to perform at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden on Sunday, Aug. 21. The concert begins at 9 p.m. with opening act Kyshona. The Loud is at 741 6th Ave. in Huntington; more information on tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
Being a married couple with kids, there was a lot to distract Trent and Hearst during the COVID-19 pandemic. But with a recording studio in their backyard, the duo was determined to keep their music alive, active and well.
“We didn’t tour, so we locked down in the house and made a couple of records and just tried to entertain our kids,” Trent said. “But there are times when taking a little break from music is good for our minds. We have two little kids, so that can be intense. But sometimes we’d be out there in the backyard studio without intention. So life was kind of slow and peaceful for us amidst all of the mayhem and the tragedy that was going on. We were blessed to be able to slow down our world a little bit.”
They stayed busy, adds Hearst.
“We found a silver lining in the fact that we had never been home for such an extended period of time, and it was a different kind of experience. Just to be home and be still for a long time was probably good for us,” she said.
Both Trent and Hearst fought a bout with COVID-19 not long ago, but they are back on track and touring again, hitting the road this summer to promote “Manticore.”
“Michael is a Scorpio and I am a Leo, and I came across this critter that was a half lion with a scorpion tail and the name of it was a manticore, and I thought, ‘That sounds tough,’” said Hearst. “A manticore is a mythological creature from ancient Persia that basically was a lion-headed, scorpion-tailed beast with a human face. When we made this record, it had some quiet intensity on it as well as some fun, raucous moments and the album felt heavy and weighted, and we felt the name manticore embodied the sound. The title itself sounded like a hardcore word.”
In the studio and live onstage, Hearst plays the drums, guitar, keyboards, lead vocals and percussion, while Trent handles the lead guitar as well as the harmonica, drums, lead vocals, percussion and more.
“We both love rock ’n’ roll primarily, but we are also both songwriters and our songs have to sound good first on an acoustic guitar,” said Hearst. “Then we can play them loud. We want the songs to sound good and have a good quality to them. We just love good music, and we like the feeling it gives us.”
When building their layered groove, some instruments come and go onstage for the duo.
“The accordion kind of gets hired and fired regularly,” said Trent, laughing. “We do a lot with just the two of us, as we are each usually playing two instruments at a time throughout the show. We just decided that we were going to be a two-piece band and have fun with our arrangements and try to make our sound as big as possible at times, and then we can make a dynamic show by stripping it way back at other times. I think that in the beginning, people were surprised it was just the two of us, wondering, ‘Where is the rest of them?’ And there have been bands that have expanded and had a lot of success doing that, but we just kept doing it like this because it felt right. Plus we’re married, and nobody wants to be in our band with us (laughing).”
Shovels and Rope love the state of West Virginia, having played in various towns over the years as well as being a regular guest on the “Mountain Stage” radio show. In the meantime, the duo’s original songs draw fans in and they try to stay open to their creative muse.
“Our separate songwriting processes are a little bit different, but now that we have had time to write new music, we both have been scratching down ideas and trying to catch inspiration,” Hearst said. “It’s like walking around with butterfly nets, grabbing what you can and then scratch it down either on your phone or on a piece of paper and try to develop it. Then, a couple times a year, Michael and I get a babysitter and we get in a room for like a week where we have the time to get our song ideas together in a pile and see which ones we are most excited about. Then we workshop each other’s songs as necessary. Sometimes that means a full overhaul and sometimes it’s just a nod of approval or the changing of one word or working out the arrangement, and then we know it is done.”