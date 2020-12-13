HUNTINGTON — The First Stage Theatre Company will present a special drive-in concert called “Showcase 2020,” which will be staged live in the parking lot at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church at 5835 West Pea Ridge Road in Huntington at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
To provide a safe environment and protect both the performers and the audience from COVID-19, the performance will be presented in a drive-in format. Those attending the show will stay in their car and hear the performance over their car radio.
“Showcase 2020” will present more than a dozen First Stage Theatre performers live in concert, singing songs ranging from Broadway hits to Christmas classics. The concert is a fundraiser for the children’s theater, which has been shut down since the pandemic began.
Based in Huntington, the First Stage Theatre Company is a nonprofit dedicated to providing an educational, developmental experience for young people through the performing arts. Founded in 1990, the organization produces stage shows starring young performers. There is no charge for a student to take part in a First Stage production.
“Showcase 2020” is the first production in First Stage’s 31st season.