RUSSELL, Ky. — After two years of no contact, two siblings reunited after realizing they live at the same assisted living campus at Morning Pointe Senior Living.
Ruth Bellew, 87, a resident at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Russell, found out through her daughter Donna that Bellew’s brother, Donald “Sonny” Davidson, 84, had moved to a personal care community.
“I just look up and say, ‘God, thank you. Thank you, almighty God — let me see my sister,’” Davidson cried next to Bellew. “I haven’t seen her in two years.”
Britni Canfield, Lantern program director, said she had never seen Bellew put her coat on as quickly as she did when getting ready to see her brother. The two reunited March 11.
“When my daughter told me I could see my brother, I was floored,” Bellew said. “He is still as pretty as ever.”
Bellew, who has been diagnosed with mild dementia, has been at The Lantern since March 2020. Davidson arrived at the personal care community in December 2021 after his wife passed away.
The siblings, who have lived in Russell, Kentucky, for most of their lives, worked in jobs in which their names were recognized by the community.
Davidson was county clerk for 24 years in Greenup County, Kentucky.
“Oh, he was a good one, too,” Bellew added.
Bellew did clerical work at the courthouse for another county clerk in Greenup County, J.L. O’Brien.
As they reminisced on their reputations in the community, they also talked about their childhood memories.
Bellew, who is older than Davidson, is called the “boss” in the relationship.
“When Mom and Dad would take off out there, she’d take over and make us walk the chalk line,” Davidson said sternly before he began to laugh.
Laughter erupted between Bellew, Davidson and Canfield as Bellew admitted she loved the nickname.
The two laughed about the one person who didn’t think Bellew was the “boss” — a hen that chased her around their home. The siblings owned a German shepherd and had a chicken house in the backyard.
The two siblings loved going to the movie theater Friday evenings and on the weekend — Westerns being one of Davidson’s favorite genres of film.
Now, they participate in their favorite hobbies together at Morning Pointe.
Davidson likes to attend morning church services on campus, and they both like to go on scenic rides, especially for ice cream. They always choose vanilla ice cream.
Bellew and Davidson hope to meet every week to continue to share and create new memories.
Canfield said she was also affected by the reunion.
“I cried,” she said. “I was the one who took photos and witnessed it. It was beautiful.”