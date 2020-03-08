HUNTINGTON — Under doctor’s orders, performer A.J. Croce has been forced to cancel his planned appearance as the opening act for America’s 50th Anniversary Tour, set for March 12 in Huntington.
The Grammy Award-winning band America will still perform all its hits at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday evening, as originally planned as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Tickets for America are $76.49, $87.45, $98.42 or $109.39. To purchase, call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, order online at ticketmaster.com or at the box office location in the Joan C. Edwards playhouse Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m.