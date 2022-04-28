HUNTINGTON — Performance artist, singer, songwriter and fashion mind behind the Loved By Erika Appalachian Street Wear line, Buni Muni is set to host a fun night of music Friday.
Beginning at 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, Erika Lawson, a.k.a. Buni Muni, will debut her four-song EP album at the Roll-A-Rama skate rink. During the evening, she will perform her new music along with special guest Gardenn, and then it is nachos and roller skating under the disco ball for all.
Buni Muni is an over-the-top performance artist, singer and actor who is not afraid of doing fun, campy and outrageous things, from her costumes to her bizarre-yet-creative music videos. Her “West Virginia Girl” video on YouTube is a good introduction.
Lawson spent the better part of her youth in North Dakota after being born in Michigan. By the time she was in middle school, however, Lawson was firmly planted in West Virginia. After graduating from Cabell Midland High School and doing undergraduate studies at Marshall University, with a BFA in Theatre while concentrating on costuming, acting and directing, she set sail to California, specifically Los Angeles and Hollywood.
While in LA, Lawson continued her collegiate studies and began some interesting jobs while also being a DJ at a punk rock station for four years.
“I went to grad school at Loyola Marymount University in LA in their writing and producing for television program, which was kind of a training course for showrunners and writing and production,” said Lawson. “I ended up working in Hollywood in network offices and things but didn’t really like it. But I did enjoy being a DJ at this radio station that focused on breaking new bands. Out there, I was really focused on rock and roll stuff, but after I came back to Huntington, I’m more into electronic music now. These days, I enjoy independent pop music made by artists like Doechii and Flo Milli. I get more excited now by new and fun things happening, especially with female-driven electronic stuff, but I still like it all. I also like the music coming out of Exclaim Records here locally, for example. So yes, I did the LA thing, but I’ve been back in West Virginia since early 2017.”
After realizing she was a bit burned out from Hollywood, Lawson returned to Huntington. She had thoughts of putting a rock band together, but the idea of corralling multiple creatives to form a cohesive unit where all were focused on the same goals and direction seemed like a daunting task. So, she decided to use all her own talents by going the independent electronic artist route, and that was when her alter ego Buni Muni was born.
“For a while, I was doing some party rap-pop stuff, but I decided I wanted to do something that was maybe a little more weird to keep the freak flag flying,” said Lawson. “So, this is a little concept thing. I thought it would be fun to get some ‘ultra-underground cutting-edge pop beats’ and remotely work with a producer while doing some topline writing, adding some lyrics on top of beats for this recording. Once I got the beats, I did this meditative approach to stream-of-consciousness word poetry that was all about my memories of the pre-internet 1990s. I wanted to try and do something that was not easily singable per the lyrics in this pop radio style to further embrace the weirdness, with the response being, ‘Wait, is this what is supposed to be happening? Hyper pop is supposed to be cool. Is this lame? Is this old? Is she old? I don’t know.’ (laughing) I am 32 years old, and it is always a surprise to reveal that and delightful to lay that on people because most of the other folks running around doing music stuff are maybe a little younger.”
As Lawson drops her new Buni Muni EP this weekend, she is still developing her Loved By Erika Appalachian Street Wear clothing line as well.
“Sometimes I shorten the line’s name to LBE,” said Lawson. “Loved By Erika is a custom, one-of-a-kind, handmade line of clothing that I do. We are trying to go in the direction of high fashion yet super wearable clothes that are colorful and fun. I also do a lot of music video design work on commission and stage wear for some other musicians in the area.”
The key to Lawson’s fashion sense is to get out and find vintage pieces that she can do her magic on, reviving styles from the past. She is also determined to keep her prices affordable.
“I really like to repurpose vintage fabrics and mix them with new fabrics with various prints and designs to keep it chaotic,” said Lawson. “I like to upcycle clothes and sometimes take a vintage outfit and decorate it in crazy ways. That way, say when I am selling clothes at an arts pop-up event, I can make cool stuff without too much effort involved (sewing/mending/cutting) so that my work can be priced affordably. I want people here locally and my friends to be able to buy stuff and wear it, while folks who live out of state will pay a lot more once I get my online fashion store setup. I want to have that difference and keep going with the radically accessible prices for locals, which is important to me.”
As for Buni Muni’s EP recording release party on Friday, April 29, at Roll-A-Rama, the $10 entrance fee will include skate rental, and the first 50 people who show up will get 50% off. Roll-A-Rama is at 137 7th Ave., and the party will roll from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. More information can be found at facebook.com/BuniMuni.party.