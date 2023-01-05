Musician Philip Bowen is a West Virginia native who chose to leave his home region to find success and to raise his family elsewhere, only to appreciate his Mountain State upbringing more and more as time goes by.
Bowen, 38, is also a gifted artist who stuck with his day job while raising three kids, yet gave his musical talent another chance to be heard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and found big success on social media.
At the moment, Bowen has 963,000 followers on TikTok, just shy of 1 million; he also has more than 70,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with his rendition of “Something In The Orange” receiving over 600,000 listens, and he also has 235,000 followers on Instagram.
While on TikTok, Bowen won the platform’s Gamer’s Greatest Talent contest, along with its $25,000 in prize money and worldwide notoriety.
Through it all, although he now lives in Michigan, Bowen touts himself as a Mountain State native, saying in his official bio, “Born and raised in West Virginia, Philip Bowen’s uplifting sound is heavily inspired by his Appalachian roots.”
On Sunday, Jan. 15, Bowen will perform on the live taping of the acclaimed radio show Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theatre, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East in Charleston.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Along with Bowen, Mountain Stage host Kathy Mattea will also welcome Donna The Buffalo, The David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players and Lauren Calve. More information can be found at mountainstage.org.
Bowen grew up in Montgomery, West Virginia, down where U.S. 60 follows the Kanawha River from Charleston to Kanawha Falls — where the New River meets the Gauley.
After graduating from high school, Bowen went to the University of Tampa in Florida, where he earned a master’s degree in marketing. Now he lives with his family in Detroit, Michigan, doing marketing work for various companies.
Yet, deep inside, Bowen’s love for music persisted. It is hard, with a family and day job, to give the music business one last try at 38 years of age. But that is exactly what Bowen did — and with his talents combined with hard work, it has paid off.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it not only shut down the live entertainment industry, but also turned the attention of music lovers to online media and social networks. Artists could broadcast live shows from home studios and grow their audience.
Guitarists and singers Jackie Venson, from Austin, Texas, and Josh Daniels, from Charlotte, North Carolina, both began broadcasting a series of daily live shows from their homes, lifting up their careers. Bowen’s homebound shows also took off as time went by.
At first, viewers noticed Bowen’s talents on the fiddle when he began his new musical journey.
“I’m married and have three young kids and for a while, life kind of took over and I was just playing music for fun on the side,” said Bowen. “Then, two-plus years ago, I decided that I wanted to give it one more big try, and it has been a life-changing couple of years with my music taking off. With all of my work experience and educational experience in marketing, I just treated myself like I would treat a client and tried to grow my music career that way.”
Bowen began the push to increase his musical popularity right before COVID hit. During the pandemic, however, he quickly had to adjust his strategy so that the lockdowns would not stop his musical resurgence in its tracks. Rather than becoming discouraged, he did his best to maintain his trajectory.
“In the middle of 2019, I went to the Getty Music Conference in Nashville with some friends and the whole time I was there, I just kept thinking, ‘Man, I really feel like I’m meant to do this, because I love writing songs and I love playing music,’” said Bowen. “That conference made me want to spend the whole next year of 2020 doing something every day related to music, to see if I could make it happen. I was ending a project management job while working at home and my wife just had our third child, and I was stressed out. I had lined up a couple of local performances here in Detroit and then COVID happened and the whole world shut down.
“So, I decided to try and keep that promise to myself and try and do my music online. I started doing two- and three-hour live streams on Reddit, TikTok and Twitch, and I built it up one follower at a time. Then, I started to get these really big audience numbers and I began to release my own music.”
Soon, Bowen was monetizing his social media interfaces and increasing his musical profile in organic ways. After his success in winning the Gamer’s Greatest Talent contest on TikTok, he was asked to perform at the prestigious singer and songwriter listening room in Nashville called The Bluebird Café, and now he gets to make his debut on his home state’s cultural treasure, Mountain Stage.
All of this has put Bowen at the crossroads as he has an album’s worth of songs ready to release, yet he has to decide whether to put the music out himself, with the current success of self-contained artists like Zach Bryan being his example, or whether he will sign with a record label and go that route.
Until then, you can visit Bowen’s webpage at philipbowenmusic.com, where you will see a line of 10 links on his homepage that are connected to his various social media websites. There, you can listen to the down-to-earth music of a true Mountain State talent on a host of online outlets.