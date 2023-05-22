The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Singer, songwriter and actress Abigail Fierce is about to release her ninth single. Fierce grew up in Louisville but spent summers in Charleston with her grandparents Joseph and Mary Anne Koleske.

Her new song, “Daphne,” was inspired by a Starbucks barista in Los Angeles who Fierce had a crush on. The barista never wore a name tag, so Fierce nicknamed her Daphne.

