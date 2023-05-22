Singer, songwriter and actressAbigail Fierce is about to release her ninth single. Fierce grew up in Louisville but spent summers in Charleston with her grandparents Joseph and Mary Anne Koleske.
Her new song, “Daphne,” was inspired by a Starbucks barista in Los Angeles who Fierce had a crush on. The barista never wore a name tag, so Fierce nicknamed her Daphne.
“And this song like, tells the story of two people in love. But in the bridge, it's revealed that I'm just dreaming of the local barista girl whose real name I don't even know,” she said. “I'm really excited about this song. I love writing lyrics to tell a story, and the song came really easily. I wrote it in like 30 minutes, but I spent hours and hours producing the song and making sure everything was perfect.”
She said that a lot of her other songs fall into the singer-songwriter and acoustic pop genre, but this one has more of a rock, pop punk and grunge style. She plays all of the instruments on her tracks except for drums.
“We filmed at like the Spring Hill Cemetery and the Sunrise Carriage Trail and down by the river, like the Kanawha River, and then like just some of the streets and alleyways in the city, too,” she said.
Representation is important to her. The first time she remembers seeing LGBTQ+ characters on TV was in the show "Glee." In addition, she strives to be a relatable role model for LGBTQ+ kids in West Virginia and Kentucky, the area she came from.
“I didn't grow up in L.A., and I'm not some famous person's kid; you know what I mean? Like a lot of the people that we see today, like musicians and influencers and stuff,” she said.
“Daphne” comes out June 2 in honor of Pride Month.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.