HUNTINGTON — Music filled the air of the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall as musicians, singers and dancers alike shared the holiday spirit in their performance, “Home for the Holidays.”

Holiday carols were performed by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra with help from Wayne Elementary School’s honor choir and professional vocalists Carline Waugh and Ryan Hardiman.

“O Holy Night,” “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “A Christmas Scherzo” were among the titles played Monday evening to help audience members embrace the holiday spirit.

Dancers from the Huntington Dance Theatre, Academy of Arts at January’s, Ashland Youth Ballet and The Art Center School of Dance also made an appearance, putting on a show with selections from “The Nutcracker.”

