HUNTINGTON — Singers of every contemporary style and genre of music are invited to participate in the “On the Mic” vocal competition being sponsored by the National Association of Teachers of Singing Tri-State Chapter.

Covers and original performances are accepted: rock, blues, pop, metal, bluegrass, jazz, country and similar lyric styles are all invited to compete.

Submission videos are being accepted through Wednesday, June 30.

Finals concert will be presented live Saturday, July 31, at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.

To qualify, entrants must be permanent residents of either Pennsylvania, Ohio or West Virginia. Entrants will be divided into age groups: Middle School (ages 11-14), High School (ages 14-18), Young Adults (ages 18-25) and Adult (ages 25 and older).

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners in each category.

For more information about registration and the guidelines, go to https://natstristatechapte.wixsite.com/natstristatechapter/news.

The event is hosted by Dr. Alexander Lee, the coordinator of voice studies at Marshall University and president of National Association of Teachers of Singing Tri-State Chapter.

For more information, email Natstristatechapter@gmail.com.

