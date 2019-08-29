HUNTINGTON - Individual tickets to all 2019-20 Marshall Artists Series events will go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 30.
According to organizers, this season will be packed with music, stories, wonder and unforgettable memories with award-winning Broadway shows such as "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," "Finding Neverland," "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" and "Waitress." Music lovers can sing along to "The Ultimate Queen Celebration," starring Marc Martel, and America with opening act A.J. Croce.
These shows, among others, will grace the stage of the historic Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center during the 83rd season of the Marshall Artists Series.
Here's a look at this season's events:
The Fall International Film Festival will take place Oct. 3-6 at the Keith-Albee. Featured films include "Capernaum" (Lebanon), "The Shoplifters" (Japan), "Transit" (Germany), "Non-Fiction" (France), "Perfect Strangers" (Mexico) and "The Farewell" (USA/China). Tickets are $10 per film.
The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" will be at the Keith-Albee at 8 p.m. Oct. 9. "Beautiful" tells the inspiring true story of King's rise to pop-music stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers, to becoming a successful solo act. Ticket prices are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42.
"The Ultimate Queen Celebration" with Marc Martel is the closest you will get to hearing Freddie Mercury live as Martel performs Queen hits at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Ticket prices are $76.49, $65.52, $54.55 and $43.58.
Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench will present "Vowels of Success" at the Keith-Albee at 8 p.m. Oct. 24. When Bench joined the Reds in the 1968 season, it marked the beginning of one of the most successful careers in baseball history, and this is an opportunity to hear from the legend himself. Ticket prices are $87.45, $76.49, $65.52 and $54.55.
New York Times bestselling author Sarah Vowell will discuss her most recent book, "Lafayette in the Somewhat United States," in addition to her other works, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Tickets are $71.
"Cirque Musica Presents: Holiday Wishes" will take place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, with favorite holiday hits performed live by a full symphony orchestra, as well as acrobats, aerialists, high jinks and holiday cheer. Ticket prices are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42.
"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" will feature a full live band and state-of-the-art video production and lighting when it plays at the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 2020. The show includes hits such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and more. Ticket prices are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42.
Puccini's opera masterpiece "Madame Butterfly" will be performed with a 30-piece orchestra by Teatro Lirico D'Europa at the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2020. This fully staged production will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Ticket prices are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42.
"Finding Neverland," which Time magazine says "captures the kid-at-heart," will be performed at the Keith-Albee at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020. "Finding Neverland" tells the story behind one of the world's most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Ticket prices are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42.
The Spring International Film Festival will take place over four days - March 5-8, 2020 - at the Keith-Albee. Featured films include "Woman At War" (Iceland), "Styx" (Germany), "The Third Wife" (Vietnam), "Pain and Glory" (Spain), "The Fall of the American Empire" (Canada) and "One Child Nation" (USA/China). Tickets are $10 per film.
Iconic band America will perform all of its hits on its 50th anniversary at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 12, 2020. Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce will be the opening act with Croce Plays Croce, as - for the first time - he plays a complete set of classics by his father, Jim, a few of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. Ticket prices are $109.39, $98.42, $87.45 and $76.49.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for its fourth year at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. March 31, 2020. Featuring the world's best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, viewers can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire. Tickets are $10.
The Broadway hit "Waitress" comes to the Keith-Albee at 8 p.m. April 27, 2020, to tell the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Ticket prices are $98.42, $81.97, $71 and $64.42.
The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. To order tickets, call 304-696-6656 or order online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also purchase tickets at the box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marshall University. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Season packages may be ordered by calling 304-696-3326 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.