The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — While there are plenty of beer festivals around to enjoy, a good wine festival does the heart good for those who prefer the expert fermentation of the grape, something the human species has been perfecting for at least 8,000 years.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Sip Downtown Brasserie establishment, known as the “casual yet classy” full bar restaurant located at 311 9th St., will host the 5th annual Siptacular Wine Festival on the streets of Huntington. Happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, the event will feature the jazzy and soulful sounds of The Goodfellas band and Lee Dean singing the music of Frank Sinatra, street vendors featuring food and arts and crafts and more.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you