Volunteer Elliott Stewart pours glasses of wine for one of the festivalgoers as the Siptacular Wine Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, along 9th Street in downtown Huntington. The 5th annual Siptacular is Saturday, Oct. 9.
HUNTINGTON — While there are plenty of beer festivals around to enjoy, a good wine festival does the heart good for those who prefer the expert fermentation of the grape, something the human species has been perfecting for at least 8,000 years.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Sip Downtown Brasserie establishment, known as the “casual yet classy” full bar restaurant located at 311 9th St., will host the 5th annual Siptacular Wine Festival on the streets of Huntington. Happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, the event will feature the jazzy and soulful sounds of The Goodfellas band and Lee Dean singing the music of Frank Sinatra, street vendors featuring food and arts and crafts and more.
For those wanting to be a part of the wine festival itself, general-admission ticketholders will experience unlimited samples of a wide array of wines, live music and access to vendors for $50. The $115 VIP tickets, however, are now sold out.
To keep things safe and fun, designated drivers will be able to attend the event for just $15. More information can be found at siptacularwinefestival.com.
Allison White is the owner of Sip Downtown Brasserie, a venue that became an added attraction to the Huntington downtown district six years ago. While the establishment specializes in serving various whiskeys, beer and unique cocktails, good wine is also on the menu.
“This is our fifth year when it comes to hosting the Siptacular Wine Festival, although we did miss one year because of COVID,” White said. “It is going to be held on 9th Street outside in downtown Huntington. Last year we held it in November, but we plan this event around the Marshall football schedule and by looking at when other events are scheduled in town.”
Years ago, White lived outside of West Virginia and enjoyed experiencing wine festivals in other places.
“I lived in South Carolina for a while and I attended some wine and beer festivals down there, and I really enjoyed them,” said White. “I decided a while ago that I wanted to bring that back to Huntington. Now, for our event, we work with three wine vendors who bring in the various wines for both the general-admission ticket area and the VIP section. The VIP section folks get access to the premium wines that we will be bringing in plus heavy hors d’oeuvres from the Sip kitchen and entry a half hour early so they don’t have to stand in line. But, the VIP tickets have actually been sold out for a while now. But, plenty of general admission tickets still remain.My Events Manager Emily Chambers works with the vendors to choose the wines for the festival while I work on the festival logistics.”
Anyone who has run a festival knows that it is not an easy task, especially when it comes down to hosting one on the open streets of a city. But White and her crew are up to the task and are happy with the weather forecast for Saturday, which is partly sunny and less than 10% chance of rain.
“When it comes to how we run the festival, I keep a notebook, a Google spreadsheet, that lists all of the things that we do that work and doesn’t work,” said White. “For instance, we typically use the same tent vendor as they know what we want and need and when to set up and more. So, while it never gets easy to run a wine festival, it does get easier the more we do it. Hopefully, we will have a good crowd down there this weekend and that takes a lot of organization and coordinating because I want to make sure it is a great experience for everyone. And, the weather forecast is looking great with temperatures in the 60s — and that is perfect, fall wine-drinking weather.”
