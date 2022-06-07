HUNTINGTON — Sip Downtown Brasserie at 311 9th St. in Huntington will host a “Sip and Tip” night from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, for the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center to assist with its operating expenses and current renovation projects, according to Board President Bob Plymale.
Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin said in a news release that Allison White, owner of Sip, has been generous with the theater, as the upcoming Sip and Tip night follows a contribution of $2,692 from Sip’s Derby & Drams event May 7. Deppner Hardin said White understands the theater’s importance as an economic driver in the community and among the local restaurant scene.
“Stepping into the Keith-Albee is an experience in and of itself,” White said in the news release. “We are lucky to have such a beautiful venue in Huntington. I plan to help in every way possible to assist with the preservation efforts as well as attract locals and tourists to the downtown area for entertainment, shopping and dining.”
Deppner Hardin says the Keith-Albee board will be working on a major plumbing project that will help keep water out of the theater’s basement, where water damage is causing safety issues, fallen ceilings and flaking plaster.
“This funding is vital to maintaining this historic asset as an important element of the downtown cityscape,” she said in the release.
Plymale noted in the release that Sip’s Derby & Drams event coincided with the 94th anniversary of the Keith-Albee’s opening to the public on May 7, 1928, when The Blue Streak of Vaudeville Rae Samuels was the headliner and “Good Morning, Judge,” a comedy starring Reginald Denny, was the featured film.
“The theatre was built to have vaudeville shows on stage as well as silent and sound motion pictures on the screen from its very first day,” Plymale said in the release.
The board is seeking landmark status for the Keith-Albee, he said.
“It is imperative that we make our theatre more attractive and economically competitive in the market if we expect the major Broadway shows and the national entertainers to which we have become accustomed to return to the Keith stage,” Plymale said in the release. “In the entertainment industry today, certain accommodations are an expectation, not a luxury.”
Emily Chambers, operations and event manager at Sip, has been working with Doug Chapman and his wife Nicole to serve as bar backs on Sip and Tip night to help encourage donations. Wine enthusiasts Judge Robert “Chuck” Chambers and his wife, Sonia, will also help raise funds.
“Keith-Albee needs the community’s help, no matter how large or small,” Deppner Hardin said. “Small donations add up. It is not the size of the donation that matters; what matters is the outcome that the giving produces.”
To donate, go to www.keithalbee.com.